Your Guide to get Electricity Bill Subsidy via QR Code in Pakistan?

LAHORE – A new QR code system on electricity bills simplified access to subsidies for eligible consumers. Households using up to 200 units can now scan the code, complete online verification, and receive relief through a fully digital process aimed at improving transparency and targeting deserving users.

Under the new digital mechanism for electricity subsidy distribution, aimed at ensuring that relief is extended only to eligible consumers through QR code-based system integrated into electricity bills.

Under the initiative, consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month will now find QR codes printed on their bills, enabling access to subsidised benefits through a fully digital process. The move has been implemented under the federal Cross-Subsidy Program 2026, which aims to improve transparency and reduce misuse of subsidy allocations.

Officials from Power Division said the initiative is designed to strengthen oversight in the system and discourage practices such as obtaining subsidies through multiple electricity meters registered within a single household. According to the department, the objective is to ensure that benefits are directed toward genuinely deserving and low-income consumers rather than unintended beneficiaries.

The subsidy coverage primarily includes beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), daily wage workers, and households consuming less than 200 units of electricity per month.

Consumers will be required to scan the QR code printed on their electricity bill, which will direct them to an official government portal. The registration process involves entering a 14-digit reference number along with CNIC details. Verification is completed through a one-time password (OTP), allowing eligible users to complete registration digitally.

Authorities also advised consumers to ensure that the name on their electricity bill matches their CNIC information to avoid delays or complications in accessing the subsidy.

For individuals without access to smartphones or those unfamiliar with digital systems, the government has established facilitation desks and help camps at district administration offices and union councils. These centers are intended to assist users in completing the registration process.

Besides QR-based system, users are also being provided the option to register directly through the official Cross-Subsidy Program portal by manually entering their details, in cases where QR scanning is not possible.

The initiative comes amid shift toward the digitisation of subsidy distribution, with authorities saying that the system is intended to improve efficiency, transparency, and targeted delivery of relief to eligible households.