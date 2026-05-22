Power Division warns of data theft through fake QR codes on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division has issued an advisory warning electricity consumers about the risk of personal information theft through fake QR code schemes on electricity bills.

According to the advisory issued by the Power Division spokesperson, consumers are being asked to click on a specific link and share their information through a four-step process. After entering their details, users are then instructed to provide a six-digit code on the same link. The spokesperson said certain elements are attempting to misuse QR codes for malicious purposes.

The spokesperson clarified that bill-related information cannot be entered on any platform other than the official one, adding that this method of collecting information is illegal and fraudulent.

The Power Division further stated that law enforcement agencies have been informed about the criminal elements involved. Electricity consumers have also been advised not to provide subsidy-related information either digitally or on paper.