aik by BankIslami digitizes Pakistan’s cattle markets by enabling Raast QR payments ahead of Eidul Azha

KARACHI – aik by BankIslami has enabled Raast QR payments in cattle markets across Pakistan ahead of Eid-ul-Azha 2026. In line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Go-Cashless campaign, aik by BankIslami is digitizing the cattle markets, simplifying the experience through its digital capabilities and making it easier for buyers and merchants to transact with convenience and ease.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by aik Chief Officer, Ashfaque Ahmed, Karachi Commissioner, Syed Hassan Naqvi, State Bank of Pakistan’s Director and Chief Manager, Shakeel Paracha, Deputy Chief Manager, Financial Inclusion Division, Sara Junaid, and Senior Officer, Financial Inclusion Division, Daniyal Khan, among other officials. The central bank’s officials acknowledged the joint efforts of aik by BankIslami in strengthening Pakistan’s growing digital payments ecosystem.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Officer of aik, Ashfaque Ahmed, said: “Pakistan’s cattle markets move billions of rupees every Eid season, almost entirely in cash. At aik, we are working to not only improve this experience by providing a safe and seamless alternative, but also contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s Riba-free banking ecosystem.”

As the Go-Cashless campaign expands its wingspan every year, aik by BankIslami remains at the forefront of the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to transform and digitize the economy, directly supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of a Cashless Pakistan.

Through these efforts, aik by BankIslami is strengthening the digital payment infrastructure within Pakistan’s most traditional and cash-dependent marketplaces, helping bridge the gap between modern financial technology and the everyday Pakistani.

This initiative is a continuation of BankIslami’s overarching mission of Saving Humanity from Riba, making ethical, Shariah-compliant finance accessible to all. With aik at the forefront of BankIslami’s digitization efforts, the bank continues to demonstrate that Islamic finance and modern digital convenience are not just compatible but complementary, shaping a future where every Pakistani can transact with confidence, dignity, and ease.