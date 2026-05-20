Big Drop in Gold Rates as per Tola Price slips to Rs4.70Lac in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another drop this week, as per tola rates moved down by around Rs7000 on Wednesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows Gold prices coming down in line with international bullion market gold per tola dropped sharply by Rs6,800, settling at Rs470,362. while rate of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs5,830, bringing it down to Rs403,259.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs 470,362 ↓ Rs 6,800 Gold (10 grams) Rs 403,259 ↓ Rs 5,830 Silver (per tola) Rs 7,974 ↓ Rs 125

The downward trend was also reflected in the international market, where gold prices slipped by $68 per ounce, reaching $4,480.

Adding to the overall decline in precious metals, silver prices also moved downward, falling by Rs125 per tola to settle at Rs7,974, further indicating weakness across the bullion market.