Honda City Facelift coming with Connected Lights, Big Tech Upgrade and Hybrid options

ISLAMABAD – The wait is almost over as Honda pulled wraps slightly off its updated City facelift, and even through the cover, fans noticed something noticeably new is coming. A thin glow from its LED daytime running lights hints at a sharper front design, possibly featuring a connected light bar that instantly modernises its look.

Behind the teaser, leaks paint a fuller picture, a more aggressive face, upgraded while the car is mostly hidden under a cover, the details peeking through are already creating serious buzz.

The autogiant is making changes as it fights back against rapidly evolving competition in the sedan league. And here’s the big talking point as the connected light bar design appears to link the DRLs on both sides, giving City a much more modern, wide, and premium face. Spy shots strongly suggest this is just the beginning, with a completely redesigned front fascia waiting to be unveiled.

Honda City Facelift

2026 Honda City In Black and White Colour – New Interior Features Detailed https://t.co/jpH5gSmo74 pic.twitter.com/ZIuNuBDxvx — RushLane (@rushlane) May 18, 2026

Despite all the visual and tech upgrades, Honda is playing it safe mechanically.

The facelift will continue with the same engine options 1.5L Petrol Engine, 119 BHP, 145 Nm, Transmission: 6-speed manual or CVT. Hybrid (e:HEV) mode with 124 BHP combined output and e-CVT gearbox

Leaked pictures and early reports hint that Honda is going all-in on its newer global design language, the same direction seen on models like the CR-V and ZR-V.

As per leaks, Honda City comes with sharper, more aggressive front end, blacked-out grille design, reworked bumper with larger, more dramatic air intakes, slimmer, more modern headlamp styling, fresh two-tone alloy wheels and a more sculpted, premium stance overall.

At rear, changes appear more subtle, but still noticeable redesigned rear bumper with a bolder mesh-style insert, repositioned reflectors. Tail lamps that mostly carry over, with only mild tweaks.

Inside the cabin, the facelift is expected to bring some of the most meaningful upgrades in years.

Spy images and early leaks suggest larger floating touchscreen infotainment system, part-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting (seen in blue in early footage) and a 360-degree camera system for easier parking and visibility.

Higher variants could go even further with ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, and upgraded ADAS package including rear cross-traffic alert, improved automatic emergency braking.