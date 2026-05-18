No electricity price hike in June, consumers to get further relief: Power Division

ISLAMABAD – Good news for electricity consumers as the Power Division spokesperson has announced that there will be no increase in electricity prices in June due to timely and effective measures.

The spokesperson said that consumers have been saved from a monthly fuel adjustment burden of Rs5 to Rs6 per unit. Despite the shutdown of LNG supply and the use of expensive furnace oil, no additional burden will be passed on to electricity users.

According to the Power Division, consumers have been protected from a potential Rs38 billion financial impact, while the monthly fuel adjustment has been limited to an increase of Rs1.73 per unit.

The spokesperson added that due to consistent policies, increased electricity demand, and special relief packages, consumers have been provided relief. Additional domestic gas supply and power generation from imported coal plants have helped reduce load management.

He further stated that in the first quarter, electricity consumers received a refund of Rs65 billion, resulting in a relief of Rs1.93 per unit.

According to the spokesperson, the quarterly adjustment not only fully offset the impact of monthly fuel adjustments but also provided additional relief despite challenging conditions.

It was also noted that no increase is expected in the reference tariff next month, and a further relief of around 20 paisas per unit is likely.