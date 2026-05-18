Bangladesh set Pakistan 437-run target after dominant control in Sylhet Test

SYLHET – At the end of the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, the hosts set Pakistan a challenging target of 437 runs for victory.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 390 in their second innings, taking a massive overall lead of 436 runs over Pakistan. Including the first-innings deficit, Pakistan now need a record 437 runs to win the match.

Following Bangladesh’s strong batting display and firm control of the game, Pakistan’s batters now face a major challenge to survive at the crease and avoid defeat. Chasing such a large target on the Sylhet pitch on days four and five will be a tough test for the visitors.

Bangladesh resumed their second innings on day three at 110 for 3, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease. However, at a total of 115, Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket when Shanto was dismissed for 15, lbw to Khurram Shahzad.

Second Day summary

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 runs in their first innings, giving Bangladesh a first-innings lead of 46 runs.

Pakistan resumed their second day at 21 without loss but quickly lost both openers, with Azaan Awais scoring 13 and Abdullah Fazal 9.

The third wicket fell at 61 when captain Shan Masood was dismissed for 21. Saud Shakeel departed for 8 at 79, while Babar Azam top-scored with 68 before falling at 142. Salman Ali Agha made 21 as Pakistan reached 150 before losing their sixth wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 13, Hasan Ali made 16, Khurram Shahzad added 10, while Sajid Khan played a fighting knock of 38 before Pakistan were bowled out for 232.

For Bangladesh, Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam took three wickets each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.

First Day summary

On the opening day in Sylhet, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Their bowlers made an immediate impact, with Mohammad Abbas striking early to remove Bangladesh’s first wicket. Abbas picked up another wicket soon after as Bangladesh slipped to 44 for 2. Khurram Shahzad then claimed the third wicket at 63.

By the end of the first session, Bangladesh were 101 for 3, and by tea they had lost six wickets for 168 runs. However, Litton Das played a brilliant counter-attacking century, scoring 126 runs and helping his side reach 278.

Other notable contributions came from Najmul Hossain Shanto (29), Tanzid Hasan (26), Mushfiqur Rahim (23), Mominul Haque (22), and Taijul Islam (16).

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad took four wickets, Mohammad Abbas three, Hasan Ali two, and Sajid Khan one. In reply, Pakistan ended day one at 21 without loss, with openers Azaan Awais (13) and Abdullah Fazal (8) at the crease.

Pakistan’s playing XI includes Azaan Awais, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Abbas. Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Afridi, and Noman Ali were not included in the squad for this match.

Bangladesh now lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test.