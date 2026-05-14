Saudi Arabia set to host first-ever T20 league featuring retired stars

According to a leading cricket website, Saudi Arabia is set to host a T20 league for the first time.

The website reported that the “Devons League T20” is expected to feature retired international cricketers who remain active in franchise cricket circuits around the world.

According to the report, the T20 league has been approved by the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation, and recently retired players are likely to participate in the tournament.

The six-team league is expected to take place in October, with matches scheduled to be played in Taif.

The report further stated that each team may include up to four players who have represented full-member nations within the past two years.

Players participating in the league are expected to earn salaries of up to $100,000.