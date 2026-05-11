Bangladesh strengthen grip in Dhaka Test as lead extends to 179 runs on Day 4

DHAKA – Pakistan tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026 On the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh national cricket team reached 152/3 in their second innings at stumps, extending their overall lead to 179 runs.

Playing in Dhaka, Bangladesh openers began the fourth day cautiously before Mohammad Abbas dismissed opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 15 runs.

Bangladesh lost their second wicket at 23 when Shadman Islam was dismissed for 10 by Hasan Ali.

A 105-run partnership for the third wicket between Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings. Mominul Haque scored 56 before being dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Shanto also completed a half-century.

At the close of play on day four, Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on 58 and Mushfiqur Rahim remained not out on 16, with Bangladesh leading by 179 runs. Nearly three hours of play were lost due to rain.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in their first innings, with Shanto scoring 101, Mominul Haque making 91, and Mushfiqur Rahim contributing 71 runs. Mohammad Abbas claimed five wickets, while Shaheen Afridi took three. Nauman Ali and Hasan Ali picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan were then dismissed for 386 in their first innings, giving Bangladesh a 27-run lead. Azan Awais starred with 103 runs, while Abdullah Fazal scored 60, Mohammad Rizwan made 59, and Salman Ali Agha added 58. Imam-ul-Haq scored 45 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each.