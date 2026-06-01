Momina Iqbal’s Mehndi photoshoot divides internet; See Pictures

KARACHI – Actress and model Momina Iqbal is stepping into beautiful chapter of her life as wedding bells ring for the 33-year-old TV star. The couple’s Mehndi celebration recently took place in an intimate family gathering, and stunning pictures from the event have gone viral across social media.

The photoshoot shows duo blending traditional wedding elegance with modern romantic aesthetics. Momina opted for a heavily embellished lehenga choli crafted in antique gold and bronze tones. The outfit featured intricate zardozi and tilla embroidery, with subtle hints of pink and green along the borders, along with bold purple, magenta dupatta, richly decorated with heavy embroidery and fine detailing.

Groom Hamza Habib perfectly complemented her style in deep plum raw silk kurta and pajama set, adorned with tonal embroidery and subtle sequin work. He paired it with a matching shawl, creating a coordinated royal aesthetic that matched Momina’s vibrant dupatta theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman ameen (@weddingsbysalman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman ameen (@weddingsbysalman)

One of the most talked-about moments from shoot shows soft romantic gesture where Hamza is seen gently holding and kissing Momina’s henna-adorned hands as she smiles gracefully. The backdrop added to the magic, featuring a vibrant Mehndi setup with colorful drapes, marigold garlands, floral arrangements, and warm golden lighting—perfectly capturing the essence of a traditional South Asian wedding celebration.

As snaps continue circulating online, they sparked mixed reactions. While many users are praising the couple’s chemistry, styling, and cinematic wedding vibes, others have expressed discomfort over the circulation of overly intimate moments on public platforms.