Pakistan embassy urges nationals in Japan to observe local laws on mosque construction

The Embassy of Pakistan in Japan strongly urges all Pakistanis residing in Japan to comply with Japanese laws in all matters, including the construction of mosques.

Any construction must be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary permits from local authorities.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Japan has no involvement whatsoever with any projects that do not comply with the laws and regulations of each local government. This includes the event held in Kawagoe on April 3, 2026.

The Ambassador accepted the invitation to this event after being informed that the building had obtained all necessary permits as stipulated by Japanese law. Information regarding legal compliance for such projects should be shared transparently with all Pakistanis residing in Japan and neighboring residents.

Furthermore, Japanese laws and regulations must be complied with in all circumstances, both during the planning stage and afterward.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Japan urges all Pakistanis residing in Japan to promptly cooperate with Japanese authorities regarding compliance with Japanese laws in all situations, particularly in cases such as the one mentioned above.