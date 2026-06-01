Oil prices surge in international market amid delay in US-Iran deal

SINGAPORE – Oil prices have surged again, with Brent crude trading at $93.50 per barrel and WTI near $90 per barrel, while Marban crude is selling around $90 per barrel.

Despite no progress in the ongoing Iran-U.S. negotiations, optimism in Asian markets has pushed the start of the trading week higher.

Analysts note that investors remain closely watching geopolitical developments, which continue to influence energy prices.

Asian stock markets opened on a positive note, with South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei continuing gains following record increases recorded last week. Market sentiment appears buoyed by a combination of rising oil prices and a resilient start to the region’s trading week.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has rejected a report by CNN regarding the proposed agreement with Iran, insisting that the deal includes strong and detailed conditions related to Tehran’s nuclear program.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Trump accused CNN of spreading misinformation by suggesting that the proposed agreement lacks clear provisions on Iran’s nuclear activities. He said such claims were false and misleading.

The US president stated that the agreement explicitly prohibits Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons under any circumstances. He added that restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program form the core and most significant part of the deal.

Trump further said the agreement is comprehensive and covers multiple sensitive issues, including Iran’s enriched uranium and other aspects of its nuclear activities, emphasizing that most of the document focuses on these provisions.

Criticizing CNN, he alleged that the outlet continues to engage in misleading reporting and questioned whether it could restore its credibility under the current administration.

Meanwhile, diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States remain ongoing. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in comments to state media that messages and negotiations between the two sides are continuing, but warned that it is premature to draw conclusions.

He added that it would be inappropriate to speculate on the outcome before talks are completed and urged all parties to wait for the diplomatic process to conclude.

In recent days, multiple reports have suggested possible progress on a US–Iran understanding, including ceasefire extensions and discussions on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, although no official agreement has yet been announced by either side.