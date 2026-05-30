Haval H6 GT captured on Pakistani roads amid Launch Rumors; full details here

Pakistan’s auto industry is currently witnessing growing attention around Haval H6 GT, a coupe-styled SUV that has rapidly become a topic of discussion among enthusiasts and market watchers due to its bold design language, strong feature set, and aggressive value positioning.

What started as curiosity has now escalated into widespread online debate, particularly after recent sightings and leaked images of the vehicle surfaced, sparking speculation about its presence in Pakistan.

Haval H6 GT

⚡ Haval H6 GT PHEV is coming to Pakistan. 321 kW power • 762 Nm torque • 1,078 km claimed range. 💬 What should its launch price be? #HavalH6GT #PHEV #PakistanAuto #CarAdvisers 🚗🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/btdRf9VXbi — CarAdvisers (@caradviserspak) May 30, 2026

The excitement intensified after confirmation from Sazgar Engineering Works that H6 GT is planned for introduction. However, the company has not yet announced a specific launch date, leaving the market in anticipation. Industry observers suggest that the delay is likely linked to uncertainty surrounding upcoming tax and duty structures, with a formal launch expected only after clarity is provided in the federal budget cycle. As a result, expectations are building that the vehicle could arrive toward the end of the year, although nothing has been officially finalized.

The situation become even more intriguing due to viral sightings of SUV on local roads. These appearances triggered widespread speculation among automotive enthusiasts, with some suggesting that the spotted unit may not belong to an official testing fleet. Instead, there is growing belief that it could be a privately imported vehicle or an early example owned by an enthusiast. Regardless of its origin, these sightings have significantly amplified public interest and positioned the H6 GT as one of the most talked-about upcoming SUVs in the region.

Haval H6 GT is being marketed toward buyers seeking a lifestyle-oriented vehicle that blends aggressive styling with modern practicality. Its design philosophy is centered around a coupe-like fastback silhouette that sets it apart from traditional mid-size SUVs.

The sharply sloping roofline, dual rear spoiler arrangement, and sculpted body panels contribute to a distinctive road presence that draws clear visual inspiration from premium European coupe SUVs such as the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe. With its reduced use of chrome, blacked-out detailing, and sporty exterior accents, the model projects a more performance-oriented identity than its price segment typically suggests.

Despite its sporty appearance, H6 GT remains rooted in the mid-size SUV category with physical dimensions that ensure strong road presence and interior space. The coupe-style roofline does result in a reduction in cargo capacity compared to the standard H6, offering approximately 392 litres with the rear seats in place and up to 1390 litres when folded.

Under the hood, the model is offered globally in multiple configurations, primarily including a petrol variant and a more advanced plug-in hybrid version. The petrol model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. It produces around 150 to 155 kW of power and 320 to 325 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in roughly eight seconds.

Fuel consumption is rated at around 8-8.5 litres per 100 km under ideal conditions, although real-world figures can be higher, particularly in urban driving. The vehicle also offers a towing capacity of up to 2000 kg, making it a capable option for light hauling needs. However, some users note that the dual-clutch transmission can feel less smooth in heavy traffic conditions.

The plug-in hybrid variant brings better performance leap and is often regarded as the most compelling version of the lineup. It combines 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, producing a combined output of approximately 321 kW and substantial torque exceeding 600 Nm.

This enables SUV to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in under five seconds, placing it in performance territory typically associated with much more expensive vehicles. Equipped with a large battery pack of around 35 kWh, the hybrid version is capable of traveling up to approximately 180 km on electric power alone under NEDC testing conditions, while total driving range exceeds 1000 km. This combination of performance and efficiency has positioned the hybrid model as a key talking point in global discussions.

H6 GT adopts a modern and technology-focused layout designed to compete with more established international rivals. The interior features a fully digital instrument cluster paired with a large central infotainment screen, alongside smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though these are typically wired depending on the variant.

Higher trims offer a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and premium audio systems. From a pricing perspective, H6 GT has been positioned as a value-driven alternative in the mid-size SUV segment. It typically priced mid-$40,000 AUD range, while plug-in hybrid versions fall into the low-$50,000 range. Similar competitive positioning is seen in other regions, allowing it to directly challenge mainstream rivals like Hyundai Tucson.