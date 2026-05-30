Hegseth calls Pakistan ‘True Friend’ as Diplomatic Ties deepen under PM Shehbaz, Asim Munir’s Leadership

WASHINGTON – US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described Pakistan as “true friend” in growing diplomatic engagement with Washington. These statements by Trump’s close aide speak of closer coordination between Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership, pointing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir as key figures in discussions linked to regional peace and stability.

Hegseth called ties between Washington and Islamabad as a “true friendship,” pointing to what he called growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Speaking about the evolving relationship, he highlighted Pakistan’s leadership at both civilian and military levels, saying they are playing an active role in regional stability efforts. He specifically referred to Field Marshal Asim Munir, noting his reported involvement in sensitive diplomatic interactions that include discussions linked to the United States and Iran.

He also suggested that Pakistan’s top civilian leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is part of ongoing conversations focused on peace and regional de-escalation. He described this level of coordination between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership as an “unexpected development,” implying it reflects a more unified approach to foreign policy engagement.

Addressing broader regional concerns, he said such diplomatic activity is important for stability in South Asia, especially given the longstanding tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. According to him, even small diplomatic steps can make a meaningful difference in reducing the risk of escalation. Hegseth also referred to past US diplomatic efforts, crediting former President Donald Trump for his role in helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan through engagement during his time in office.

The comments come amid media reports linking Field Marshal Asim Munir to backchannel diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran. These reports have also highlighted close coordination between Pakistan’s civilian government and military leadership during a period of heightened geopolitical sensitivity.

Hegseth further mentioned Trump’s past description of Munir as his “favorite field marshal,” a remark that has resurfaced in political discussion and added to growing attention on Pakistan’s role in international diplomacy.

Overall, the remarks reflect a period of renewed diplomatic visibility for Pakistan, as its leadership becomes increasingly mentioned in conversations around regional stability and international mediation efforts.