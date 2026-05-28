Nyc Mayor Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral For Eid Outfit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani observed Eid ul Adha with a message centered on solidarity, compassion, and affordability, while also drawing public attention for wearing an Arsenal-inspired outfit at a Muslim holiday event.

In a social media post, Mamdani said Eid ul Adha serves as a reminder that sacrifice is “not a burden” but an opportunity to see oneself as “part of something larger” and “to extend a hand to those who need it most.”

He described himself as “honoured” to serve as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and reaffirmed his commitment to governing through unity and collective support.

“Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need,” he wrote, adding, “Our solidarity is our strength. Eid Saeed, New York.”

The mayor also gained attention on social media for his blue-and-black kurta-style outfit featuring Arsenal-inspired colors, red sleeve stripes, and the sponsor slogan “Emirates Fly Better.” Mamdani is a known supporter of Arsenal F.C., and the outfit appeared shortly after the club’s Premier League triumph.

Arsenal recently secured the English Premier League title with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, marking their first league championship in 22 years after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now preparing for the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30, aiming to complete a historic double.