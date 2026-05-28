Severe heatwave to grip most parts of Sindh until May 31: Met Office

KARACHI – A severe heatwave is expected to persist across most districts of Sindh until May 31, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The weather department said temperatures in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah could rise between 47 and 50 degrees Celsius during the period.

Temperatures in Mohenjo-daro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Khairpur are also forecast to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Jamshoro could range from 44 to 47 degrees Celsius. Authorities have been directed to remain on alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Met Office also said that Karachi is likely to experience hot and humid weather over the next three days, with intermittent strong winds expected today.

According to the forecast, temperatures in Karachi may reach 37 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow, while mercury could climb to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Southwestern sea breezes are expected to continue blowing in the city.