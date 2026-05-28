Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Undergoes Major Surgery At Sharif Medical City

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz goes under knife at Sharif Medical City Hospital for major surgical procedure. The news quickly drew attention as senior officials confirmed her hospitalization and subsequent recovery phase.

So far, officials have not disclosed further details regarding the nature of the recent surgery due to family privacy. However, government representatives insist that she is recovering steadily at home after the procedure.

وزیراعلی مریم نواز شریف صاحبہ کی شریف میڈیکل سٹی ہسپتال میں میجر سرجری ہوئی ہے جس کے بعد وہ گھر منتقل ہو گئی ہیں، الحمدللہ۔ عید کے دن وزیر اعلی مریم نواز شریف نے ہسپتال سے صوبے میں سکیورٹی، صفائی سمیت دیگر تمام امور کی براہ راست خود نگرانی کی۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 28, 2026

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared update on social media, sparking widespread concern and prayers from political leaders and supporters across the country. Minister revealed that the CM had been admitted to the hospital for a major operation. According to the minister, Maryam Nawaz has now been discharged after initial recovery and shifted back to her residence in Lahore, where she is currently resting.

CM reportedly continued monitoring key government affairs during Eid, Aurangzeb said, adding that on the first day of Eid, CM supervised Punjab’s security arrangements, cleanliness drives, and other important administrative matters directly from the hospital.

The senior minister further claimed that Maryam Nawaz remained in constant contact with government officials throughout her treatment and stayed fully informed about ongoing developments across the province, highlighting her active involvement in state affairs even during a difficult medical situation.

Several ministers, PML-N members and party activits publicly expressed prayers and best wishes for the chief minister’s health, hoping for her speedy and complete recovery.

A couple of years back, the daughter of former PM was admitted to a hospital due to thyroid condition, according to previous statements issued by Marriyum Aurangzeb.