Savage Qurbani bull survives critical injuries after climbing rooftop in Murree (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A bull supposed to be slaughtered on Eid-ul-Adha fell into a ravine after going savage and climbing onto the roof of a house in the Palak area of Circle Bakote.

According to eyewitnesses, the animal was unloaded from the vehicle when it suddenly broke loose and ran onto a nearby house. The rooftop reportedly had no protective boundary, causing the bull to lose balance and fall into a deep ravine.

Residents said the bull sustained critical injuries in the fall. Given its condition, it was slaughtered at the spot.

The incident took place as Eid-ul-Adha is being observed across the country with religious devotion. Muslims commemorate the occasion by performing animal sacrifice in huge count.