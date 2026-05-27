South Air flight marks key milestone in Gwadar connectivity push

KARACHI – Port city of Gwadar witnessed another key step as South Air completed its first trial flight from Karachi to the New Gwadar International Airport amid progress toward improved air connectivity and future regular operations under CPEC, aimed at boosting travel, trade, and regional development.

South Air trial operation, carried out on flight Z8-905, departed from Karachi on Tuesday and landed smoothly at New Gwadar International Airport. This development shows growing readiness of New Gwadar International Airport to handle regular flight operations, improving air travel facilities for the coastal region.

The initiative is part of broader progress under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which aims to enhance infrastructure and connectivity across Pakistan. The new air service is expected to significantly improve the movement of passengers, cargo, and essential services, making travel more efficient and accessible.

With reduced travel time between Gwadar and major cities such as Karachi, Quetta, and other parts of the country, the new route is set to provide a strong boost to regional connectivity. It is also expected to support trade, tourism, and development activities across the Makran division.

The private airline stressed that improved coordination between Gwadar’s seaport and its international airport could help transform the city into a modern commercial and transit hub. In this vision, maritime and air transport systems will work together to strengthen logistics and trade opportunities.

The introduction of this trial flight service is widely seen as a positive development that will generate employment opportunities, encourage business growth, and contribute to the long-term economic progress of the region, further positioning Gwadar as an emerging center of connectivity and commerce.

The trial flight to Gwadar is part of wider CPEC plan to improve regional connectivity. It helps reduce travel time between Gwadar and major cities like Karachi and Quetta, making movement faster and more convenient for passengers, businesses, and officials.

The new air link also strengthens Gwadar’s role as combined sea-air logistics hub, improving the speed and efficiency of trade and cargo movement. It is expected to support regional trade, boost tourism, and improve access to jobs, education, and healthcare for local residents.