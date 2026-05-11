Gwadar Port slashes berthing fees, Transshipment Tariffs by 40pc to boost trade

KARACHI – Pakistan made major tariff reductions at Gwadar Port, including up to 40pc cut in international transshipment charges, to woo global shipping traffic and strengthen Gwadar’s role as a regional trade and logistics hub. The new incentives are expected to lower operational costs, boost cargo activity, and increase trade connectivity with Central Asia and the Middle East.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry revealed that the landmark package is designed to attract global transit traffic, slash shipping costs, and position Gwadar as the next major gateway for international commerce.

Under new move, there will be 25pc reduction in berthing fees for container ships, and up to 40% cut in port charges on international transshipment containers. There will be 31% drop in charges on transit container cargo, along with a one-month free storage facility for general cargo.

Officials said these incentives are among the most generous ever offered at any Pakistani port. According to the minister, the new tariff structure will dramatically reduce operational costs for global shipping companies while boosting cargo handling, economic activity, and job creation across Pakistan’s logistics sector.

“The policy to make Gwadar a regional logistics hub is now being implemented,” Junaid Anwar Chaudhry declared.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Noorul Haq Baloch warned that rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are making Gwadar strategically more important than ever.

He said Gwadar’s shorter trade routes to Iran and Central Asia, combined with investor-friendly incentives and lower operating costs, are rapidly turning the port into a SAFE and powerful alternative trade gateway for the entire region.

In another major sign of growing momentum, FOUR transshipment vessels arrived at Gwadar Port in April alone — a development officials describe as strong evidence of the port’s rising regional significance.

Experts believe these unprecedented incentives could ignite a new era of trade, investment, and economic growth centered around Gwadar.