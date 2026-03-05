Gwadar International Airport launches aircraft refueling station

GWADAR – Gwadar International Airport has reached a significant milestone with the establishment of a temporary aircraft refueling station.

In collaboration with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the new facility began operations in February 2026, enabling timely and secure fuel supply for planes at the airport.

Officials at the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) highlighted that this refueling station enhances operational efficiency and supports the safe management of air traffic, marking a key step in the airport’s ongoing development.

The development ensures that aircraft operating at the airport have reliable access to fuel, further strengthening the airport’s role as a regional aviation hub.

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), inaugurated in early 2025, is a key infrastructure initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aimed at establishing Gwadar as a prominent regional center for trade and logistics.

Spanning 4,300 acres, it is Pakistan’s largest airport in terms of land area and has been constructed to meet modern 4F category specifications.