RIYADH – The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a new advisory for its citizens in light of a potential emergency situation amid ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Pakistani citizens, including those on visit visas or performing Umrah, have been urged to immediately contact the embassy in case of any emergency.

To assist residents, the embassy has shared landline numbers: +966126689149 and +966126692371, as well as mobile numbers: +966563870732 and +966542099348.

Embassy staff have also been deployed at all Saudi airports to provide guidance and support in case of urgent situations.

The embassy has emphasized that Pakistani citizens should follow all instructions carefully and reach out immediately if they face any difficulties.

Earlier, United States Senate approved Donald Trump’s military aggression against Iran as debate in the House was more than procedural; it was a clash over power, responsibility, and the reach of presidential authority in times of war.

Supporters of limits argued that decisions of such magnitude belong to Congress, while defenders of the administration were of view that swift action was necessary after strikes ordered by Donald Trump altered the geopolitical landscape.

United States Senate rejected an explosive resolution aimed at blocking further military action against Iran, effectively approving continued strikes by American forces along with Israel. Critics argue the operation was launched without explicit congressional approval, pushing nation into new era of unchecked warfare.

Tehran’s retaliation already resulted in casualties among regional US allies and the deaths of several American service members, including personnel from the United States Army. Details about all victims remain undisclosed, fueling public demand for transparency.