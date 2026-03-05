Nepra announces fixed changes for three-phase electricity, solar users

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a new fixed-charge structure for all three-phase electricity consumers, including households and businesses with solar panels, which will be reflected in this month’s bills.

Under the revised system, consumers with an approved load of five kilowatts will face a minimum fixed charge of Rs1,687.

The fees increase with higher loads, reaching Rs5,062 for a 15-kilowatt connection, with even higher charges for loads exceeding 15 kilowatts.

Following is the complete structure of fixed charges:

The changes, approved by NEPRA, are expected to have a notable impact on private housing societies and solar power users. The new framework accompanies the launch of the “Solar Consumers Regulations 2026” and replaces the net metering system with a net billing mechanism for new solar customers.

Under the net billing system, surplus electricity will no longer receive a one-to-one adjustment but will instead be purchased at a rate of Rs11 per unit.

Existing solar users will continue to operate under the previous billing arrangement.