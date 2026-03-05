Punjab unveils Rahmat Card to support widows and orphans

LAHORE – For the first time in Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced a transparent digital system to provide government support to widows and their orphaned children.

Under this initiative, the “Chief Minister Punjab Rahmat Card” has been launched to deliver direct financial assistance to eligible families.

The program will provide up to Rs100,000 to widows and Rs25,000 each to orphaned children. In its first phase, the initiative will benefit more than 50,000 vulnerable households, with the official rollout scheduled immediately after Eid.

Applications for the Rahmat Card can be submitted through a mobile app, web portal, call center, or the Office of Zakat.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Ushr and Zakat, Rashid Nasrullah, provided a detailed briefing on the project.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that widows in Punjab should not rely on charity but receive their rightful support from the state.

She emphasized that all resources would be utilized to ensure assistance reaches those entitled and expressed her vision of enabling widows to achieve financial independence and live with dignity through the Rahmat Card program.