Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 160,000 again as KSE-100 gains 4,500 Points in major rally

KARACHI – Buying momentum witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange, as benchmark KSE-100 Index skyrocketed by more than 4,500 points during intraday trading on Thursday. By 12:45 pm, the index stayed at 160,348, an impressive jump of 4,571 points or 2.93%, signaling renewed investor confidence.

Market activity was dominated by heavy buying across high-profile sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement producers, commercial banks, and the oil and gas industry.

Stock Exchange Update

Power generation and refinery stocks also witnessed strong demand. Index heavyweight names such as Attock Refinery Limited, Hub Power Company, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, Pakistan State Oil, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company, MCB Bank Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, and United Bank Limited traded in the green, fueling the market’s explosive rise.

Analysts say global market optimism is playing a major role in reviving sentiment locally. Experts highlighted that strong performance in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the energy sector, provided significant momentum.