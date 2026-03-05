Your guide to get Rs10,000 from Punjab Govt without Ration Card

LAHORE – Alot of families are looking for financial aid during holy month of Ramadan, Punjab government announced financial relief of Rs10,000 for eligible citizens.

Funds have reportedly been deposited and can be withdrawn through authorized banking channels, with officials urging beneficiaries to follow verification steps for a smooth claim process.

The government rolled out major relief initiative during holy month of Ramadan, distributing Rs10,000 to deserving individuals as part of its social security program. According to official statement shared on the government’s social media channels, eligible beneficiaries can claim the amount without needing a ration card, a move aimed at simplifying access to financial assistance.

If you are registered under Punjab Social Security scheme and have already received message from Bank of Punjab regarding money withdrawal, you can follow a straightforward process to collect your funds.

Your Guide to Rs10,000

To ensure smooth transaction, authorities have issued the following guidelines:

Get your identity card (CNIC) when visiting the bank or designated agent.

Provide your registered mobile number to the representative of Bank of Punjab.

Show message containing 6-digit verification code and share it with the bank representative for authentication.

Visit nearby agents of digital banking services such as HBL Konnect (operated by Habib Bank Limited), UBL Omni (service of United Bank Limited), or Alfa Pay (service of Bank Alfalah).

Complete biometric verification at the agent’s location.

After successful verification, you will receive a confirmation message on your mobile phone.

Authorities strongly advised citizens not to share their PIN code with anyone to prevent fraud and unauthorized transactions.

CM Maryam Nawaz confirmed that funds have already been deposited into the accounts of eligible individuals. Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest banking agent and withdraw their entitled relief amount.