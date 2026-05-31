Momina Iqbal’s elegant Dua-e-Khair look goes viral

Wedding bells are ringing for actress Momina Iqbal as her intimate Dua-e-Khair ceremony becomes latest highlight of her ongoing wedding celebrations, drawing widespread attention online after private visuals from the event surfaced online.

Pictures and clips from the private gathering brought Bol Kaffara star into the spotlight, with her Dua-e-Khair ceremony becoming a trending topic across social media platforms. The actress, who recently confirmed her Nikah to Hamza Habib, held a small and intimate Dua-e-Khair ceremony attended only by close family members.

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Momina opted for pastel ensemble blending tea-pink and warm golden hues. Hamza Habib can be seen in pastel tea-pink attire. He posed in kurta shalwar layered with waistcoat featuring subtle embroidery.

The pictures gained traction and sparked widespread attention from fans, adding another highlight to the couple’s ongoing wedding journey.

Momina Iqbal’s wedding events remained under public discussion for several weeks. Earlier reports suggested that complications in her wedding arrangements were linked to allegations involving her former partner, Saqib Chadhar. The matter is reportedly under legal proceedings, with authorities said to be investigating the case.

Despite the challenges, Momina and Hamza later confirmed that they had already solemnized their marriage in a simple family ceremony. Their recent Dua-e-Khair gathering marked yet another joyful milestone before the start of their more extensive wedding celebrations.