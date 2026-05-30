Travel Advisory Issued for Naran, Babusar Top amid Snowfall

ISLAMABAD – Heavy snowfall disrupted travel along the Naran–Babusar route, turning scenic mountain passage into a risky stretch for commuters and tourists.

The district administration of picturesque region issued travel advisory for Babusar Top, urging tourists, transporters, and other travelers to exercise extreme caution amid ongoing snowfall in the region.

Continuous snowfall is causing difficult driving conditions and may lead to further disruption in movement along the route. Travelers have been advised to closely monitor weather updates and assess road conditions before commencing their journey.

The administration said traffic flow has already been affected in several sections of Babusar Top and adjoining areas, where movement has been restricted to one-way traffic in some locations. Authorities further cautioned that travel becomes highly risky after 6 pm due to intensified snowfall during the evening hours.

Officials warned of multiple hazards, including extremely slippery roads, the possibility of vehicle brake failure, falling rocks and glaciers, and the risk of landslides, all of which could result in loss of life and property. Citizens have been directed to avoid unnecessary travel and to wait for official clearance before using the route, while strictly following instructions issued by the district administration and police.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and hailstorms in Lahore disrupted power supply on Saturday, tripping 49 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) across the city and surrounding areas.