Punjab Schools to reopen from June 1 for Summer Camps

LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department officially allowed private schools to conduct summer camps across the province, with detailed set of guidelines governing their timing, structure, and conditions.

The notification said summer camps will be held for one month from June 1 to June 30, and will operate only in the morning hours between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM. The schedule will remain limited to Monday through Thursday, while Friday has been declared a weekly off day.

Punjab Summer Camps Notification

The notification said Authorities allowed the establishment of summer camps in both Public & Private schools for curricular activities during summer vacations.

Duration: From 01.06.2026 to 30.06.2026

Summer camps may only be conducted from Monday to Thursday. Friday will be off. Timings can only be held between 07:00 am to 10:00 am. No extra/additional fee will be charged by Private Schools for these summer camps.

Government School/Teacher Fee Policy: No tuition fee will be charged from the students by Government schools and by the teachers. school administration must ensure that all activities/classes are conducted in classrooms / indoor. Participation in the summer camps is not mandatory for students.

Consent of the parents will be necessary. School administration must ensure the availability of basic essential amenities, including Cleanliness, Clean & cold drinking water, Fans, Proper sitting arrangements and Electricity back-up.

School administration must ensure a first aid box with sufficient necessary supplies is available. All participants are exempted from wearing uniforms. They will wear weather-friendly clothing.

The notification further relaxes the dress code requirements, stating that students will not be required to wear school uniforms during the camps and may instead wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions. At the same time, school administrations have been directed to ensure the availability of essential facilities including cold drinking water, adequate fans, and basic first aid arrangements to deal with any emergencies arising during camp hours.

Education Department has warned that strict action will be taken against any institution found violating these directives, indicating that compliance will be closely monitored throughout the month-long program.