Schools request Summer Camps in Holidays to cover up Academic Loss

LAHORE – Private schools across Punjab formally requested government approval to conduct summer camps during the upcoming long Vacations, arguing that students are suffering academic loss due to disruption.

School owners said the government should urgently allow early morning summer camps from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, claiming this timing would help students continue their studies while avoiding the extreme summer heat.

These memebers insist the situation has become more serious after recent unannounced holidays, which they say have disrupted the academic schedule. They warn that this interruption affected the overall duration of instructional activities and created a noticeable learning gap among students.

They further argue that the proposed summer camps would play a crucial role in reducing “learning loss” (academic deficit) and ensuring that students remain academically engaged during the vacation period.

Sources within School Education Department reveal that, in previous years, summer camps were typically allowed for a one-month period. However, this year, the final decision is expected to be taken only after obtaining formal approval from the Chief Minister.

The proposal sparked attention across the education sector, as stakeholders await a final decision that could determine whether students will continue structured learning even during their summer break.