Summer Holidays 2026 in Punjab to Be Cut by 3 Weeks This Year

LAHORE – Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat proposed changes to the province’s academic calendar to improve educational standards and speeding up syllabus completion.

Under new proposals, the number of teaching days could jump to 180–190 days a year, jump aimed to combat learning losses. The minister has openly criticized current system, saying excessive holidays are eating away at valuable classroom time.

Students may soon face shorter breaks, as authorities consider cutting:

Summer vacations by 15–20 days

Winter vacations by 5–6 days

These reductions are part of an aggressive push to reclaim lost academic time. The government is also weighing the option of opening schools on every alternate Saturday, a move that could redefine the traditional school week and spark debate among parents and students alike.

Officials plan to introduce separate academic calendars for Matric and O/A Level students. This aims to align local studies with international exam schedules, ensuring better preparation and competitiveness.

These drastic steps come after prolonged school closures in March 2026, caused by Middle East tensions and a fuel crisis. The disruption left a major gap in learning, one that the government is now racing to fill.