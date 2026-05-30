Karachi woman allegedly gives birth to child in Jinnah Hospital’s washroom

KARACHI – A controversy has erupted at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital after a family claimed that their child was born in a hospital washroom due to alleged medical negligence.

The family said they requested doctors for a delivery, but were reportedly told to wait four hours. Despite repeatedly asking for check-ups, they claimed no medical attention was given. After enduring pain for several hours, they said the child was delivered in a restroom.

The hospital administration rejected these claims, stating that the baby was born in the labor room at 2:50 a.m. and that allegations of a restroom delivery are baseless.

According to officials, the patient had been referred from a PHI hospital and underwent an immediate gynecological examination in the emergency ward. Based on medical evaluation, a normal delivery was planned.

Hospital officials told media that the mother was a high-risk patient due to low platelets and abnormal liver tests. She received 16 units of blood and fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and was kept under observation for further monitoring.

A social activist on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the case, stating that the father, Akram, a driver from Karachi, could not afford a private hospital and brought his wife to Jinnah Hospital due to financial constraints.

The family claimed that the newborn required immediate medical attention and specialized care but had to take the baby home due to limited resources.

Following the incident, a friend brought the situation to public attention, and arrangements are being made to transfer the newborn to a private hospital for urgent medical care.