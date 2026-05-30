White House meeting ends without breakthrough as no decision reached on Iran deal

WASHINGTON – A crucial meeting on the Iran ceasefire agreement, led by US President Donald Trump, concluded without a final decision, according to reports.

The discussions, held in the White House Situation Room, lasted nearly two hours and focused on key developments regarding Iran.

Officials confirmed that the meeting ended without a resolution, though further details were not released.

The deliberations come after President Trump announced that the US would lift its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, allowing ships previously held up to resume their passage.

Trump described the US naval operations in the region as “successful,” citing their role in protecting global trade and energy supplies.

However, Iran has officially rejected Trump’s statements about potential concessions, including the removal of enriched uranium and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian news agency Fars reported that informed sources described the president’s claims as a mix of truth and exaggeration, suggesting that Trump may be presenting a “false victory” narrative.

The Iranian sources emphasized that the draft agreement under discussion does not include several points highlighted by Trump, such as the complete destruction of Iran’s enriched uranium or unconditional reopening of the Hormuz Strait. Additionally, the sources claimed that Trump deliberately omitted key provisions favorable to Iran, including proposals to restore billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and measures for a full ceasefire in Lebanon.

As talks remain ongoing, both sides have yet to reach a mutually agreed settlement, and the future of the proposed Iran ceasefire extension remains uncertain.