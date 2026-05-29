Trump announces end of Hormuz blockade, demands Iran abandon nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has announced the end of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while demanding that Iran permanently abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz should be immediately reopened without any tolls or restrictions to ensure uninterrupted global shipping traffic in both directions.

The US president stated that any naval mines present in the waters would be removed, adding that American forces had already destroyed several mines using advanced underwater minesweepers. He further said Iran would immediately remove or detonate any remaining mines.

Trump also said vessels stranded in the strait due to what he described as an “unprecedented naval blockade” could now resume their journeys.

Discussing Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump claimed that enriched nuclear material, referred to as “nuclear dust,” remained buried deep beneath nearly collapsed mountains following a US B-2 bomber strike carried out 11 months ago.

He said the United States would extract the material from underground, adding that only the US and China possessed the technical capability to carry out such an operation.

According to Trump, the process would be conducted in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, after which the nuclear material would be destroyed.

Trump added that he was heading to the Situation Room to make a final decision on the matter.