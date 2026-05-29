New Petrol Price in Pakistan from May 30, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel prices in Pakistan have been reduced, offering relief to consumers as petrol and diesel rates are cut by Rs22 per litre amid ongoing inflationary pressure.

On third day of Eid, the federal government announced a cut in fuel prices, providing relief to consumers amid ongoing inflationary pressures. The revised rates show a decrease of Rs22 per litre for both petrol and diesel across the country. After the latest adjustment, the price of petrol has been reduced from Rs403.78 to Rs381.78 per litre. Similarly, diesel has dropped from Rs402.78 to Rs380.78 per litre, reflecting an equal cut for both major fuel categories.

New Petrol Prices

POLs New Price Petrol Rs381.78 Diesel Rs380.78

Officials stated that the decision is part of broader efforts to ease financial pressure on the public. The announcement was made on the third day of Eid, with the Prime Minister’s Office reiterating that supporting citizens through difficult economic conditions remains a top priority.

The government also highlighted existing relief measures aimed at different sectors, including subsidies for public transport users, goods transport operators, motorcycle owners, and rickshaw drivers, which are intended to reduce transportation costs for daily commuters and businesses.

Authorities further claimed that timely policy actions have helped maintain a stable fuel supply across the country, even though some nearby markets reportedly faced shortages and long queues at fuel stations.

They also pointed out that despite fluctuations in global oil prices, the government has continued absorbing significant costs—reportedly exceeding Rs130 per litre in subsidies—to prevent sharp increases in domestic fuel prices and protect consumers from extreme price shocks.

Overall, the latest reduction is being presented as a relief step for households and the transport sector, both of which continue to face pressure from inflation and rising living costs.