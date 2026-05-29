Budget 2026-27: President Zardari summons NA, Senate on June 5 for deliberations

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has called sessions of both the National Assembly and the Senate on June 5, with proceedings to be held in Islamabad for discussions on the federal budget for 2026–27.

According to a statement from the President House, the National Assembly will meet at 5pm, while the Senate session is scheduled for 6pm on the same day.

The sessions were initially expected on June 1 but were postponed due to the absence of over 60 lawmakers who travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, as reported by The News. The lawmakers are likely to return in the first week of June, prompting a revision in the budget timetable.

The report further noted that the schedule may change again if proposed Iran-US talks take place in Islamabad during the same period.

The government aims to complete budget discussions and pass the financial plan by June 24. Under constitutional requirements, the budget must be approved by June 30 to take effect from July 1.

Meanwhile, the government has prepared proposals for salary and pension increases for public sector employees, suggesting possible hikes of 5%, 7.5%, and 10%, depending on inflation trends.

The average inflation rate for the outgoing fiscal year is expected to remain around 7.5%.

The report also said the government plans to introduce the Defined Contributory Pension (DCP) system for armed forces personnel in the upcoming budget, while a similar scheme for new civilian recruits was introduced earlier.

Separately, coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party has called for a 20% increase in salaries and pensions in the 2026–27 budget.