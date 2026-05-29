Jannat Mirza’s Raw Eid Meat-Packing Video goes viral

Eid ul Azha in Pakistan was marked with devotion, tradition, and festive celebrations, as people across the country observed the occasion with religious reverence and enthusiasm. Alongside spiritual rituals, social media once again lit up with celebrities sharing glimpses of their Eid moments—from family portraits to Qurbani updates and festive looks.

Among the standout moments this year was a reel by social media star Jannat Mirza, which quickly caught the internet’s attention for its unusual yet real-life Eid theme. In the viral clip, she was seen sitting on the floor surrounded by sacrificial meat, actively sorting and packing it into distribution bags for Eid-ul-Adha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The video showed her cross-legged on the ground with a large spread of raw meat placed in front of her, carefully preparing individual portions for distribution. Despite the raw and practical setting, she kept her appearance effortlessly casual yet festive, wearing a simple black short-sleeved T-shirt paired with matching black sweatpants.

Adding a touch of Eid glam, she accessorized with heavy gold bangles on both wrists. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail, and she was seen adjusting it while continuing the packing work, blending everyday Eid responsibility with social media aesthetics.

Reactions

Once posted, the reel quickly went viral across platforms, drawing widespread attention and sparking mixed reactions online. While many engaged with the authenticity of the moment, others criticized and trolled the content, turning it into a trending topic across social media conversations.