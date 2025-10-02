Hania Aamir wins hearts in Bangladesh with sweet moments at YouTuber’s home

Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir, the shining star of the industry, attended a special invitation at the home of renowned Bangladeshi YouTuber Iftikhar Rafsan during her visit to Bangladesh. There, she not only enjoyed traditional dishes but also shared precious moments with the host family.

Hania Aamir is currently in Bangladesh to attend various promotional events. During this trip, she spent memorable time in a homely atmosphere with Rafsan and his family, sharing the moments on social media, which quickly went viral.

During the gathering, Hania enjoyed Bangladeshi gulab jamun so much that she jokingly asked the hosts if she could take some back with her to Pakistan.

Social media users widely praised Hania Aamir’s simplicity, Rafsan’s hospitality, and especially his mother’s warmth.

This delightful meeting has become a topic of discussion among fans in both countries, as Hania Aamir expressed her interest in Bangladeshi culture and cuisine.