Fahad Mustafa talks about Mehwish Hayat’s age amid Zombied promotion

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and host Fahad Mustafa playfully teased fellow actress Mehwish Hayat during a promotional interview for their film Zombied.

The film features Fahad Mustafa as Waleed and Mehwish Hayat as Zara.

During the interview, Fahad Mustafa said that he and Mehwish Hayat had worked together since childhood, adding that the actress often says she was very young while he appeared much older at the time.

Responding humorously, Mehwish Hayat said that she was indeed younger and questioned why it should not be mentioned. Fahad then replied that she was only two years younger than him.

The conversation became more amusing when Mehwish recalled that Fahad Mustafa once played her uncle in a project, prompting laughter during the interview.