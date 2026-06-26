Allama Nasir Madani apologises to Momina Iqbal over controversial remarks

LAHORE – Religious speaker and YouTuber Allama Nasir Madani has apologised to actress Momina Iqbal following controversy over remarks made about her, after the actress had sent a legal notice seeking clarification and an apology.

Addressing a gathering, Allama Nasir Madani said that if any of his words had caused offence to the actress or her family, he apologised. He also requested Momina Iqbal’s sister, who is associated with the legal profession, to support a resolution of the matter.

Earlier on June 17, Momina Iqbal had taken legal action by sending a formal notice through her lawyer Advocate Adnan Ehsan Khan under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002.

The notice stated that certain comments allegedly made by Allama Nasir Madani about the actress were false, fabricated, and defamatory. Her legal team claimed that the statements had affected her social reputation and professional image.

اداکارہ مومنہ اقبال کے حوالے سے متنازعہ بیان علامہ ناصر مدنی نے اداکارہ سے معافی مانگ لی۔ https://t.co/JLuVgxVxmq pic.twitter.com/wO5VK0Rxfp — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) June 25, 2026

Through the notice, the actress demanded a public clarification, an unconditional apology, and the removal of allegedly controversial content shared on social media and other platforms.

The legal notice warned that if the demands were not fulfilled within the given timeframe, Momina Iqbal would pursue further legal action to protect her rights, including possible proceedings under defamation laws and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).