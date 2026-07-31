Saqib Chadhar reacts after Aruba Mirza shares screenshots of old messages

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly member and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saqib Chadhar has responded to actress Aruba Mirza’s alleged sharing of screenshots of old messages attributed to him.

Recently, Aruba Mirza posted screenshots of what she described as old messages from Saqib Chadhar on Instagram. Tagging Momina Iqbal and Syeda Tuba Anwar, she said she went through a similar experience and called it the reality of the ruling class in the country.

Following the posts, the lawmaker addressed the matter and rejected the claims through his own Instagram story.

Chadhar said that the messages were sent from a fake account and clarified that he personally uses his official account. He also denied any suggestion of a relationship between the two, saying that Aruba Mirza was never important to him and that their connection should not be portrayed in such a manner.

The Punjab lawmaker further commented that disagreements and rivalries are part of life, but added that even opponents should maintain a certain level of dignity and respect.

The exchange has sparked discussion on social media, with users debating the claims made by both sides.