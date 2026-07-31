Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded largely steady against major foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday, with US Dollar holding below Rs279 mark while Euro and Pound continued to trade at elevated levels.

US dollar (USD) was being bought at Rs278.65 and sold at Rs279.05 Euro stood at Rs319.25 for buying and Rs323.75 for selling, while British pound (GBP) was available at Rs373.65 and Rs379.47, respectively.

Open Market Exchange Rates

Currency Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR) Australian Dollar 194.44 198.25 Bahrain Dinar 742.21 752.68 Canadian Dollar 198.14 201.93 China Yuan 38.17 38.92 Danish Krone 42.70 43.37 Euro 319.25 323.75 Hong Kong Dollar 35.26 36.26 Indian Rupee 2.75 3.20 Japanese Yen 1.70 1.80 Kuwaiti Dinar 892.35 902.75 Malaysian Ringgit 67.00 68.15 New Zealand Dollar 161.48 163.95 Norwegian Krone 28.15 28.50 Omani Riyal 727.71 737.95 Qatari Riyal 76.02 77.35 Saudi Riyal 74.65 75.3 Singapore Dollar 216.35 219.35 Swedish Krona 28.38 28.97 Swiss Franc 340.92 344.37 Thai Baht 8.55 8.90 U.A.E. Dirham 76.55 77.05 UK Pound Sterling 373.65 379.47 US Dollar 278.85 279.05

UAE dirham (AED) traded at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.05 for selling. The Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.65 and Rs75.3, while the Qatari riyal (QAR) was listed at Rs75.88 for buying and Rs76.35 for selling.