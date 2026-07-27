Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 27 July 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded largely steady against major foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday, with US Dollar holding below Rs279 mark while Euro and Pound continued to trade at elevated levels.

US dollar (USD) was being bought at Rs278.85 and sold at Rs278.95. Euro stood at Rs318.99 for buying and Rs322.68 for selling, while British pound (GBP) was available at Rs373.28 and Rs377.95, respectively.

Open Market Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 278.85 278.95 Euro EUR 318.99 322.68 UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.28 377.95 U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.45 76.95 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.69 75.35 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.94 75.35 Australian Dollar AUD 194.44 198.25 Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.21 752.68 Canadian Dollar CAD 198.14 201.93 China Yuan CNY 38.17 38.92 Danish Krone DKK 42.70 43.37 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.26 36.26 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 3.20 Japanese Yen JPY 1.70 1.80 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.24 901.75 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.00 68.15 New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.46 163.25 Norwegian Krone NOK 28.15 28.50 Omani Riyal OMR 726.85 737.00 Singapore Dollar SGD 215.43 219.25 Swedish Krona SEK 28.38 28.97 Swiss Franc CHF 340.92 344.37 Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.90

UAE dirham (AED) traded at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling. The Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.69 and Rs75.35, while the Qatari riyal (QAR) was listed at Rs75.94 for buying and Rs75.35 for selling.