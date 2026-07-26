Three killed as speeding truck runs over motorcyclists on Super Highway

KARACHI – A speeding truck went out of control and ran over motorcyclists near Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway while heading towards Ayub Goth, killing three people, including an uncle and his nephew. Police acted promptly, taking the truck into custody and arresting the driver.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station. The truck, bearing registration number JZ-0111, lost control and hit a motorcycle (registration number KLS-0021), leaving three riders critically injured.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital. Police also reached the scene soon after receiving reports of the accident.

All three injured individuals later succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Habib, son of Iqbal; 50-year-old Waqar, son of Saleem; and 28-year-old Adeel, son of Ghulam Mustafa.

According to police, Waqar and Habib were uncle and nephew, residents of Ahsanabad, and worked in the furniture business. Habib was married, while Waqar was the father of two daughters and a son.

Police officials said the victims were on their way to work when the tragic accident occurred. SHO Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz stated that the incident took place at a U-turn near Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway.

He added that the truck suffered brake failure while taking the U-turn, causing it to run over the motorcyclists.

The police immediately took action after the incident, seizing the truck and arresting the driver, identified as Shehbaz, son of Abdul Khaliq. Further legal proceedings against the driver are underway.