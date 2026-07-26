Iran ready for US talks in Geneva, Doha or Islamabad: report

DUBAI – An Arab media report has claimed that Iran has informed Pakistan of its readiness to hold negotiations with the United States in Geneva, Doha, or Islamabad.

According to Al Arabiya English, sources said that Iran has confirmed to Pakistan its willingness to continue talks with the US at any of these locations.

The report stated that Iran has conveyed that negotiations should proceed under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Sources added that Iran wants the talks to take place in phases — initially focusing on the Strait of Hormuz, followed by discussions on its frozen assets, and finally its nuclear programme.

It was further revealed that Iran has also informed Pakistan that it rejects any move to establish a new corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

It is worth noting that the United States and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, 2026.

Under this agreement, senior officials from both countries held direct talks in Switzerland for the first time in 40 years.

The negotiations in Switzerland, hosted by Pakistan and Qatar, were attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials, while the US delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance.

The second round of talks between the US and Iran took place in Doha, while the third round was scheduled to be held in Islamabad. However, before it could take place, both countries launched attacks against each other, causing the negotiation process to stall.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials accused each other of violating the memorandum and announced the suspension of talks. However, two days ago, President Trump claimed that Iran is now more serious about negotiations and is willing to give diplomacy another chance.

On the other hand, Iran has maintained that the US violated the agreement by initiating attacks and is responsible for halting the talks. Nevertheless, Iran reiterated that it is ready to resolve the dispute through diplomacy but will not be intimidated by threats or pressure.