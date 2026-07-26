Rare total solar eclipse to occur on August 12 after two-year gap

A rare total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, marking the first such event in two years, according to the US space agency NASA. However, only people in a handful of countries will be able to witness the full eclipse.

Countries to witness the total eclipse

NASA said the total solar eclipse will be visible only in Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and a small part of Portugal.

Among these locations, Spain is expected to offer the most spectacular view, as the eclipse will occur at sunset. Astronomers have described the phenomenon as a “mesmerizing” celestial event.

Partial eclipse across Europe and North Africa

A partial solar eclipse will also be visible across most of Europe and several regions of North Africa.

Russia to witness eclipse at sunrise and sunset

Russia will experience a unique astronomical event, with the partial eclipse visible at both sunrise and sunset on the same day.

In the country’s remote Taymyr Peninsula, the eclipse will begin at sunrise, while observers on the opposite side of Russia will witness it near sunset.

Astronomers say a solar eclipse occurring at sunset is an exceptionally rare phenomenon that is seen only after many years, making this event particularly special.

Pakistan timing

According to Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the partial solar eclipse will begin at 10:34 pm on August 12. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 12:12 am, before ending at 2:58 am on August 13.