Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan for Dollar, Pound, Euro, Dirham – 21 July 2026

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies in the open market today, with only minor fluctuations observed in key international currencies. On Tuesday, US Dollar was available at Rs278.9 for buying and Rs279.3 for selling, while the Euro traded at Rs32.47 (buying) and Rs323.42 (selling).

UK Pound Sterling remained the highest among the major traded currencies, standing at Rs377.29 for buying and Rs380.17 for selling. Meanwhile, the UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.37 (buying) and Rs77.07 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.67 for buying and Rs75.33 for selling.