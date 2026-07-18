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Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Pound, Euro, Irani Rial Rates – 18 July 2026

By News Desk
9:19 am | Jul 18, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar trading at Rs278.95 for buying and Rs279.15 for selling over weekend.

Euro was available at Rs321.04 (buying) and Rs324.40 (selling), while the UK pound sterling continued to lead among widely traded currencies at Rs376.31 for buying and Rs379.15 for selling.

UAE dirham stood at Rs76.30 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling. Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.65 and Rs75.30, while Qatari riyal traded at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.47 for selling. The Omani riyal and Bahrain dinar were valued at Rs725.81/Rs735.65 and Rs741.05/Rs751.95, respectively. Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency on the list, trading between Rs890.02 and Rs900.95.

Irani Rial to PKR

Irani Rial continues to remain in demand, despite ongoing war and currently 1 Crore IRR is available in local market between Rs6500-7500 PKR.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 279.15
Euro EUR 321.04 324.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.31 379.15
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.30 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.30
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.45 76.47
Omani Riyal OMR 725.81 735.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 751.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 890.02 900.95
Australian Dollar AUD 194.48 205.17
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.72 201.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.85 217.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.20 163.75
Swiss Franc CHF 343.59 348.25
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.05 38.80
Japanese Yen JPY 1.71 1.81
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 3.20
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.00 68.05
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.80
Danish Krone DKK 42.56 43.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.99 28.29
Swedish Krona SEK 28.25 28.90

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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