Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Pound, Euro, Irani Rial Rates – 18 July 2026

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar trading at Rs278.95 for buying and Rs279.15 for selling over weekend.

Euro was available at Rs321.04 (buying) and Rs324.40 (selling), while the UK pound sterling continued to lead among widely traded currencies at Rs376.31 for buying and Rs379.15 for selling.

UAE dirham stood at Rs76.30 for buying and Rs77.00 for selling. Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.65 and Rs75.30, while Qatari riyal traded at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.47 for selling. The Omani riyal and Bahrain dinar were valued at Rs725.81/Rs735.65 and Rs741.05/Rs751.95, respectively. Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency on the list, trading between Rs890.02 and Rs900.95.

Irani Rial to PKR

Irani Rial continues to remain in demand, despite ongoing war and currently 1 Crore IRR is available in local market between Rs6500-7500 PKR.