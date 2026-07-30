Uae Tightens Work Visa Screening For Pakistanis With New Police Certificate Requirement

DUBAI – For Pakistanis dreaming of getting a job in the UAE, the path has just become a little longer. As work visa scrutiny continues to tighten, officials has made the Police Character Certificate mandatory for every Pakistani seeking employment in the Gulf country.

Under the latest rules, all Pakistani nationals applying for UAE work visa must now submit Police Character Certificate (PCC), adding another step to the visa process at a time when many applicants are already facing tougher scrutiny and longer waiting periods.

According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), the new requirement came into force on July 20, 2026. Applicants must first obtain a police character, or good conduct, certificate from the relevant authorities in Pakistan before applying for a work visa. The certificate must also be attested by the UAE Embassy in Pakistan before it can be included with the visa application.

Officials advised workers to arrange the document before starting their visa application, saying it could help prevent delays, additional processing or even rejection due to incomplete paperwork. The move is part of UAE’s efforts to strengthen background checks on foreign workers and tighten security screening for employment visas. Similar measures are being introduced by several other countries as they increase verification requirements for overseas workers.

The change comes at a time when many Pakistanis reported difficultties in getting UAE visas, with stricter checks and higher rejection rates adding to the challenges faced by job seekers.

Despite tougher process, UAE remains one of the most popular destinations for Pakistani workers. More than 17Lac Pakistanis are currently living and working in the Emirates, while thousands more travel there each year in search of opportunities in construction, hospitality, healthcare, retail, transport and other sectors.