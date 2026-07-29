Dubai immigration opens support center for people facing visa issues

DUBAI – Dubai Immigration has announced a comprehensive support initiative for individuals facing visa-related problems, offering assistance with accommodation, food, medical care, and repatriation.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside senior officials, Dubai Immigration Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri urged people experiencing visa difficulties to contact the immigration authorities immediately and visit the Al Awir Centre to explain their cases.

He said individuals without a place to stay would be provided with accommodation, while those in need of food would receive it without delay. Free medical check-ups and dental treatment will also be available to those requiring assistance.

Lieutenant General Al Marri added that Dubai Immigration would also help resolve issues faced by people seeking to return to their home countries.

He further announced the launch of a new center to guide tourists and job seekers stranded in Dubai. “Tourists and people looking for employment in Dubai are our guests, and it is our responsibility to help resolve their problems,” he said.